Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Infosys' Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty donate gold conch, tortoise idol to Tirupati temple

Infosys' Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty donate gold conch, tortoise idol to Tirupati temple

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jul 18, 2023 09:47 AM IST

The couple handed over the donations to TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his author-educator wife Sudha Murty offered a conch and a tortoise idol made of gold to Lord Balaji at Tirupati temple on Monday. The expensive donations are said to weigh roughly two kilograms. Both items will be used to clean the idols at the temple in Andhra Pradesh, Moneycontrol reported.

Sudha, a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member, has previously donated a golden abhisheka shankam (ritual utensil) to the temple. (Twitter)

Rajiv Krishna, special advisor to the Andhra government, tweeted that the couple donated a golden abhisheka shankam (ritual utensil) to the temple. He added that it was handed over to TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy. Sudha is also a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member.

Krishna wrote, “Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu."

 

Read: ‘Be morally and ethically right..’: Sudha Murty on controversies

Narayana Murthy recently revealed that the Bhagavad Gita had inspired him and that Karna was his favourite character from the Indian epic, Mahabharata due to his ‘generous qualities’.

He added that he has tried to inculcate the values of Karna in his life and said that he had gladly distributed the wealth accumulated from Infosys with his colleagues and other employees.

Read: Sudha Murty says she was called ‘cattle-class’ when she wore salwar to airport

Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI Trust), a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) initiative, has fetched 880 crore from devotees who donated at least 10,000 in the past five years, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

For every donation of 10,000, TTD offers a 'VIP Break Darshan', which enables the donors to visit the deity early in the morning, unlike through Sarvadarshanam queue that has a longer waiting time.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narayana murthy sudha murthy tirumala tirupati devasthanams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP