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US govt releases UFO files showing multiple never-seen-before unidentified objects: ‘It’s time people saw'

The US department of war said the public will now have access to records that were previously classified.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 08:04 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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The United States government has begun releasing long-classified documents related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, following a directive from President Donald Trump.

The US govt has released classified UFO files. (DeptofWar/X)

Trump, on Truth Social, said he would direct war secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to begin releasing government files connected to “alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)." “Any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump said.

Following this, the department of war, along with the office of the director of national intelligence (ODNI) and other agencies, has begun a large-scale effort to locate, review, and declassify UAP-related records. Officials said this work involves millions of records collected over many decades.

What the UFO/UAP files include

The US government said the files being released are “unresolved cases,” meaning officials could not clearly explain what was observed. This may be due to missing data or incomplete information.

Authorities said the documents will be released in stages over the coming weeks. They also invited outside experts and the public to study the materials.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, “The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fuelled justified speculation and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.”

The department of war said the goal was transparency and truth. Officials said the public will now have access to records that were previously classified.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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