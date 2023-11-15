close_game
News / India News / Eight injured as fire breaks out in New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express

Eight injured as fire breaks out in New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Haider Naqvi | Written by Sanskriti Falor
Nov 15, 2023 08:15 PM IST

At least eight people were injured as a fire broke out in New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah near Sarai Bhupat railway station on Wednesday evening. Out of the injured, four were seriously injured.

As per passengers, there was an explosion in the train following which the fire broke out. (HT Photo)
The S1, S2, and S3 coaches were completely damaged and the luggage coach was partially damaged in the fire, officials said.

Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Kumar Verma told news agency PTI, “Fire broke out in three coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express in Etawah. Primarily, it seems that fire broke out due to a short circuit. A few people sustained minor injuries but there have not been any casualties. Efforts are underway regarding resuming the journey of the train.”

A spokesman for North Central Railways Himanshu Upadhyaya said no casualty has been reported in the fire, which has been put out. "The train is about to leave, and additional coaches will be added in Kanpur," he said, adding that the alertness of railway staff averted a major happening.

As per passengers, there was an explosion in the train following which the fire broke out. Several passengers were reported to have jumped from the train.

Etawah SSP Sanjay Verma stated, "While there has been significant damage, fortunately, all passengers have been accounted for, and there have been no reported fatalities."

The fire was put out after two-hour-long efforts by fire personnel who made sure that no ember reignited the fire.

The OHE line has been shut down. Investigations are ongoing zto determine the cause of the fire.

New Delhi
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
