Injury to Mamata latest flashpoint between TMC, BJP

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were locked in a political tussle on Thursday over injuries sustained by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the incident dominated popular discussions in the state roughly three weeks before the high-stakes assembly polls.

The TMC said it will make the “deliberate attack” on Banerjee a poll issue and organise silent protests across the state from Friday.

“We are going to organise silent rallies in every block and wards across the state on Friday between 3 pm and 5 pm. People carrying black flags, wearing black badges and covering their mouth with black cloth would participate in the rally,” said Partha Chatterjee, state minister.

Since Wednesday night, TMC workers staged protests, blocked roads and burnt tyres in every district. Clashes were also reported between TMC and BJP workers in some places though no one was seriously injured, police said.

TMC workers also performed pujas at various temples and offered prayers at mosques seeking her speedy recovery. Many other leaders referred to previous attacks on Banerjee and said it will be a major issue in the polls.

“The only woman chief minister in the country was injured and attacked. The Prime Minister and the Union home minister however didn’t show the courtesy to call up. We condemn this,” said Saugata Roy, TMC parliamentarian.

From her hospital bed, Banerjee said she would hit the campaign trail again in two or three days and start attending party meetings, on a wheelchair if needed. The TMC also appealed to party workers to maintain peace.

“We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we’ll keep updating about Hon’ble @MamataOfficial’s health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means, which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery,” the party tweeted.

During the day, the BJP mounted its attack on Banerjee. It demanded that pictures of the incident be made public and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident.

“Even our workers had sustained injuries. They underwent treatment and then returned to give a befitting a reply. They didn’t stage any drama. But she doesn’t have the strength to give a befitting reply anymore and hence only staging a drama. She has done PhD in drama,” Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president, told reporters.

Later in the day, BJP leaders said they would not indulge in any politics over her injuries. “We will not do any kind of politics over the chief minister’s injuries. We pray for her early recovery and return to the political stage,” said BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya.

Biswanath Chakraborty, professor of political science at Rabindra Bharati University, said all will depend on whether there is a strong anti-incumbency against Banerjee. “If the anti-incumbency factor is strong against Mamata and people have decided that BJP can be an alternative force, then it won’t matter whether she fights the election on a wheel chair. But if Mamata is still acceptable and people still wants her as the chief minister then the TMC could encash from this,” he said.