‘Injustice to…’: BJP's Varun Gandhi reacts after Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital licence suspended

Varun Gandhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday raised concerns over the suspension of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's licence in Amethi, “without a thorough investigation”, and wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider the decision.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state health department had on Monday suspended the Amethi hospital’s licence and put a halt on its OPD and emergency services following a probe into the death of a woman. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi which runs the Amethi hospital, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the members of the trust.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the step was taken after the woman's death.

Taking to X, formally Twitter, Varun Gandhi shared a copy of the letter written to Pathak and said, “It is my hope that our citizens' access to medical services remains uninterrupted, while the government ensures a transparent inquiry that addresses immediate concerns, and identifies and rectifies any systemic issues that may have contributed to the unfortunate incident.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP Pilibhit MP also said the swift suspension of the hospital's licence in Amethi “is an injustice to all individuals who depend on the institution not only for primary healthcare services but also for their livelihoods”.

“While accountability is crucial, it is imperative that principles of fairness and impartiality be upheld,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Pathak said action would be taken against all the hospitals, which are functioning illegally or found negligent in treating the patients.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai had on Wednesday requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to revoke the suspension of the hospital’s licence in view of public interest saying it is causing inconvenience to people.

Rai, in a letter to Adityanath, said the hospital provided health care facilities to people of the nearby areas at minimum charge and without any profit for the past few decades.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said, "The incident at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is very saddening. A young woman had lost her life there. Action was taken against the hospital after a probe at the local level."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The health department officials on Tuesday said on the directions of the deputy chief minister, a three-member team led by additional CMO Dr Ram Prasad conducted a probe into the matter.

In its report, the department found laxity in the treatment given to Divya (22) and said the woman could have been saved if the specialist doctors had reached the hospital.

On September 14, Divya was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital after she complained of a stomach ache. After examining her, the doctor suggested an operation to remove stones in her gallbladder.

The same day, she went into a coma before the operation and was kept at the hospital for over 30 hours before being referred to Lucknow, her family alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divya died in Lucknow on September 16, said her husband Anuj Shukla alleging that she suffered a heart attack at the Amethi hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON