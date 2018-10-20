INLD’s diminishing cadre will cease to exist by poll time: Former Haryana CM Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday took a dig at INLD’s internal feud, saying that it was a diminishing cadre that will not exist till the assembly elections. Addressing a press conference at his residence in Rohtak, Hooda said INLD’s workers at grassroots level were approaching the Congress to shift base in view of its downfall.

“INLD has been exposed. People have realised that this party has only worked for its personal benefit and never for the residents of the state. I don’t want to comment on the party’s internal fight but it is clear that it is a diminishing cadre that will not be able to stand even till the upcoming elections,” Hooda said.

Reacting to his statement, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said, “Hooda is talking nonsense as he is seeing jail in his dreams due to acts of corruption during his tenure. He has no say in the Congress and is only trying to keep himself and his son relevant in his party.”

Abhay was in Rohtak on Friday evening to support the striking roadways employees.

Earlier, former CM Hooda also attacked the ruling BJP and called it a “pick-and-choose” government. “Their biases are very clear. They have no uniform policy for anyone. They suspend someone for no reason but shower promotions on those guilty of wrongdoings,” said Hooda.

Taking a dig at chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, Hooda said the CM might be searching for a new constituency to contest the polls next year “because his own constituency will not vote for him”.

He further said, “ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent rally in Rohtak did not feel like a rally of a PM. Maybe that is why he cancelled his plans to take part in Haryana Day celebrations on November 1.”

Wishing Dussehra to the residents of the state, Hooda said the festival on Friday will mark the end of evil for the residents as the elections were inching closer and they would get rid of the BJP government.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 09:08 IST