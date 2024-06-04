Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur (ST), Arunachal West and Arunachal East seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur

Edit Profile
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
    Welcome to our live blog covering the latest updates on the 2024 election results for the constituencies of Arunachal West, Arunachal East, Inner Manipur, and Outer Manipur. As counting progresses, the political landscape is heating up with high voter turnout and intense competition among candidates. In Arunachal Pradesh, voter turnout was robust, with Arunachal East seeing over 83% participation. In Manipur, both Inner and Outer constituencies have reported dynamic shifts, reflecting the state's vibrant political engagement. Stay tuned for real-time updates, analysis, and insights as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial northeastern battlegrounds​...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur (ST), Arunachal West and Arunachal East has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur (ST), Arunachal West and Arunachal East to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
