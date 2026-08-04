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Inside Prashant Kishor's 198-crore wealth: Bonds, gold, and a dismantled rice mill

Affidavit shows new Bankipur MLA has assets that include FDs, bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, bonds, insurance policies, jewellery and cash, plus property.

Updated on: Aug 4, 2026, 15:52:00 IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who won the Bankipur assembly bypoll in his electoral debut, declared family assets worth nearly 198 crore in the election affidavit, with the bulk of the wealth tied up in financial investments, high-value real estate and, a dismantled rice mill in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor with wife Dr Jahnavi Das. (Instagram)
Prashant Kishor with wife Dr Jahnavi Das. (Instagram)

The affidavit, filed with his nomination papers for the July 30 bypoll, values the combined movable and immovable assets of Kishor, his wife Jahnavi Das and a dependent at 198.07 crore. While movable assets account for 111.78 crore, immovable assets are valued at 86.29 crore.

Also Read: Union minister explains why ‘no one should be overjoyed’ over BJP's Bankipur loss

Financial assets dominate the portfolio

Unlike many politicians, much of Kishor's wealth is invested in financial instruments.

The affidavit shows that movable assets include fixed deposits, bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, bonds, insurance policies, jewellery and cash.

Kishor himself has declared movable assets worth 22.19 crore, while his wife accounts for the lion's share with assets worth 89.51 crore. A dependent has declared movable assets worth 7.19 lakh.

The affidavit shows that a substantial portion of the family's wealth is held by Kishor's wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner.

Her biggest asset is shares in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited, with a declared book value of about 95.26 crore. Besides this, she has investments in mutual funds, bonds and bank deposits, making financial investments the single largest contributor to the family's wealth.

Properties across Bihar, Delhi and NCR

Kishor has also declared immovable assets worth 73.87 crore, while his wife owns properties valued at 12.42 crore.

His real estate portfolio includes residential properties in Patna, New Delhi, Ghaziabad and Buxar, besides a share in an ancestral house in Rohtas district. The affidavit values his self-acquired residential properties at 59.25 crore, while inherited residential assets are worth 14.62 crore.

Also Read: Did Narottam Mishra's ticket snub cost BJP the Datia bypoll?

A dismantled rice

Among the more unusual entries in the affidavit is a dismantled rice mill in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The non-agricultural property has been valued at 9.75 crore despite no longer being operational, making it one of the more striking disclosures in Kishor's asset declaration.

Gold, jewellery and liabilities

Kishor has declared ownership of a gold ring studded with an emerald valued at 1.35 lakh, while his wife owns gold and silver jewellery worth about 64.58 lakh.

The affidavit also lists liabilities of 5.77 crore in Kishor's name, largely comprising a loan from HDFC Bank secured against fixed deposits. His wife has liabilities of 55.38 lakh, including a personal loan and a rental security deposit.

No tax dues

The election affidavit states that neither Kishor nor his wife has any pending income tax, GST or other government dues.

The affidavit was filed before Kishor's maiden electoral contest from Bankipur, where he defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha to open Jan Suraaj's account in the Bihar Assembly.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anagha Deshpande

Anagha Deshpande is Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times. She is currently part of the news team. Before moving into this role, she worked with the Bengaluru desk, where she extensively covered civic issues, Karnataka politics, infrastructure, and urban governance. Over the past seven years, Anagha has worked across multiple facets of digital journalism, including reporting, editing, and video production. She briefly stepped away from journalism, only to realize that the newsroom is where she has the most fun. Her interests lie in tracking national and state politics, particularly South Indian politics, as well as social issues and public policy. She has previously worked with Deccan Herald, Mid-day, The Federal, and ThePrint, and has lived and worked in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. When she isn't chasing stories, Anagha enjoys long aimless walks, reading, hiking, discovering new teas, and, by her own admission, overthinking almost everything.

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