Inside Prashant Kishor's 198-crore wealth: Bonds, gold, and a dismantled rice mill

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who won the Bankipur assembly bypoll in his electoral debut, declared family assets worth nearly ₹198 crore in the election affidavit, with the bulk of the wealth tied up in financial investments, high-value real estate and, a dismantled rice mill in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor with wife Dr Jahnavi Das. (Instagram)

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The affidavit, filed with his nomination papers for the July 30 bypoll, values the combined movable and immovable assets of Kishor, his wife Jahnavi Das and a dependent at ₹198.07 crore. While movable assets account for ₹111.78 crore, immovable assets are valued at ₹86.29 crore.

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Financial assets dominate the portfolio

Unlike many politicians, much of Kishor's wealth is invested in financial instruments.

The affidavit shows that movable assets include fixed deposits, bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, bonds, insurance policies, jewellery and cash.

Kishor himself has declared movable assets worth ₹22.19 crore, while his wife accounts for the lion's share with assets worth ₹89.51 crore. A dependent has declared movable assets worth ₹7.19 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the biggest disclosures are fixed deposits of about ₹7.36 crore in Kishor's name with HDFC Bank and other financial institutions. He also declared ₹65,570 in cash, while his wife reported ₹1.95 lakh in cash. Wife's investments account for a major share {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the biggest disclosures are fixed deposits of about ₹7.36 crore in Kishor's name with HDFC Bank and other financial institutions. He also declared ₹65,570 in cash, while his wife reported ₹1.95 lakh in cash. Wife's investments account for a major share {{/usCountry}}

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The affidavit shows that a substantial portion of the family's wealth is held by Kishor's wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner.

Her biggest asset is shares in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited, with a declared book value of about ₹95.26 crore. Besides this, she has investments in mutual funds, bonds and bank deposits, making financial investments the single largest contributor to the family's wealth.

Properties across Bihar, Delhi and NCR

Kishor has also declared immovable assets worth ₹73.87 crore, while his wife owns properties valued at ₹12.42 crore.

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His real estate portfolio includes residential properties in Patna, New Delhi, Ghaziabad and Buxar, besides a share in an ancestral house in Rohtas district. The affidavit values his self-acquired residential properties at ₹59.25 crore, while inherited residential assets are worth ₹14.62 crore.

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A dismantled rice

Among the more unusual entries in the affidavit is a dismantled rice mill in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The non-agricultural property has been valued at ₹9.75 crore despite no longer being operational, making it one of the more striking disclosures in Kishor's asset declaration.

Gold, jewellery and liabilities

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Kishor has declared ownership of a gold ring studded with an emerald valued at ₹1.35 lakh, while his wife owns gold and silver jewellery worth about ₹64.58 lakh.

The affidavit also lists liabilities of ₹5.77 crore in Kishor's name, largely comprising a loan from HDFC Bank secured against fixed deposits. His wife has liabilities of ₹55.38 lakh, including a personal loan and a rental security deposit.

No tax dues

The election affidavit states that neither Kishor nor his wife has any pending income tax, GST or other government dues.

The affidavit was filed before Kishor's maiden electoral contest from Bankipur, where he defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha to open Jan Suraaj's account in the Bihar Assembly.

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