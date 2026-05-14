WhatsApp group, coaching centres: Inside the NEET 'paper leak' scandal

The alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has snowballed into a nationwide controversy, triggering arrests across multiple states, protests by student groups and opposition parties, and fresh questions over the credibility of India's biggest medical entrance examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the May 3 exam and ordered a re-test for more than 22 lakh aspirants, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into what investigators describe as a well-organised interstate racket.

A scuffle between the RAF personnel and ABVP members after they stage a protest against the National Testing Agency over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators claim the leaked paper travelled through a chain involving medical students, counsellors, hostel operators, and coaching centres before spreading through Telegram and WhatsApp groups. The controversy has also taken a political turn as opposition parties demand accountability from the Centre, while several leaders have renewed calls to scrap NEET altogether.

Here is the NEET 'paper leak' row explained in 10 points:

NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled: The NTA cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 after allegations of a nationwide paper leak surfaced. The NTA said inputs from law enforcement agencies raised concerns about the integrity of the exam process. More than 22.79 lakh students had appeared for the test across India and abroad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: What next for students who appeared for NEET UG exam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: What next for students who appeared for NEET UG exam {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} CBI takes over probe: The investigation has been handed over to the CBI, which has formed multiple teams to trace the source of the leak, examine digital evidence, and map the larger network behind the racket. Officials have seized mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices from suspects across several states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBI takes over probe: The investigation has been handed over to the CBI, which has formed multiple teams to trace the source of the leak, examine digital evidence, and map the larger network behind the racket. Officials have seized mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices from suspects across several states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Five arrests: The CBI arrested five accused, including Dhananjay Lokhande from Maharashtra, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Yash Yadav from Gurugram, and Jaipur-based Dinesh Biwal, Mangilal Biwal, and Vikas Biwal. Investigators allege they played key roles in circulating the leaked paper and monetising it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five arrests: The CBI arrested five accused, including Dhananjay Lokhande from Maharashtra, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Yash Yadav from Gurugram, and Jaipur-based Dinesh Biwal, Mangilal Biwal, and Vikas Biwal. Investigators allege they played key roles in circulating the leaked paper and monetising it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Money trail: According to investigators, Lokhande allegedly sold the paper to Khairnar for ₹10 lakh. Khairnar then allegedly passed it to Yash Yadav for ₹15 lakh, after which it reached the Biwal family in Rajasthan and was reportedly sold onward for ₹30 lakh.

Paper allegedly spread through coaching hubs: Officials claim the leaked material reached Rajasthan’s coaching hub Sikar through counsellors, hostel operators, and coaching centres. A “guess paper” reportedly containing 120 actual NEET questions hidden within a larger set of 410 questions was circulated among students before the exam.

Congress workers protest against the cancellation of NEET-UG exam in Jaipur. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Telegram and WhatsApp groups under scanner: Investigators say the paper was circulated through Telegram channels and a paid WhatsApp group called “Private Mafia”, where membership fees reportedly ranged from ₹5,000 to ₹30,000. Police believe the network extended across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.

Fresh detentions in Maharashtra: Pune police detained beautician Manisha Waghmare and Ahilyanagar resident Dhananjay Lokhande on the CBI’s request. Officials suspect Waghmare acted as an intermediary linking students with the accused in exchange for money. Police seized her mobile phone and laptop during the probe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Supreme Court plea seeks reforms: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored re-test and replacement of the NTA with a technologically advanced autonomous body. The petition also proposed reforms such as digital locking of question papers and conducting NEET in computer-based mode.

Political battle intensifies: Opposition parties including Congress, AAP, and TMC have targeted the BJP-led Centre over the controversy. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal demanded accountability, while Congress leaders called for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. TMC and Congress also alleged links between some accused and BJP leaders in Rajasthan.

Vijay's demand to scrap NEET: Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay said the latest leak exposed “structural flaws” in the national exam system and reiterated the state’s long-standing demand to abolish NEET. He argued that the exam disadvantages rural, government school, and economically weaker students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON