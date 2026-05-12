How a ‘guess paper’ from Churu led to NEET-UG, India's biggest entrance test, being cancelled

Days after more than 22 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2026 under heavy security, the exam was scrapped over allegations linked to a “guess paper” leak. The document, reportedly shared through coaching networks and WhatsApp groups before the test, has become the focus of a probe by central agencies. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3. (PTI)

The handwritten document containing around 410 questions was circulated among students before the examination, according to Rajasthan police, news agency ANI reported.

“There is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions. Out of these, it is alleged that roughly 120 questions appeared from that," Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Rajasthan Police’s SOG, told ANI.

What is a guess paper? A guess paper is usually a set of predicted questions prepared before an examination. Such papers are often based on previous years’ trends, coaching material, mock tests, and expected topics. They are common in board exams and competitive entrance tests.

The Chemistry section in NEET contains 45 questions, but the examination reportedly used four different sets of question papers. The SOG later said more than 100 questions from the Biology and Chemistry sections combined showed “striking similarities” to the actual paper.

Officials linked to the investigation told ANI that the similarities could account for nearly 600 out of the exam’s total 720 marks.

Bansal added, “It is reported that this guess paper had been circulating among the students well in advance; it began reaching them as early as 15 days to a month prior to the actual examination. We are investigating on the basis of the guess paper and it is also available in open domain.”

How the document allegedly spread The “guess paper” originated from a Churu-based MBBS student studying at a medical college in Kerala. Investigators believe the student sent the document to an associate in Rajasthan's Sikar on May 1, as per the investigation so far.

From there, a paying guest accommodation owner allegedly distributed it to students staying at the facility. The material then reportedly spread through coaching networks and WhatsApp groups. Investigators said recovered chats carried the “forwarded many times” label.

It may have circulated 42 hours before the exam, a PTI report citing police sources said.

The document was allegedly sold for up to ₹5 lakh two days before the exam. Sources in the investigation team told news agencies that the price reportedly dropped to around ₹30,000 on the eve of the test.

By May 11, thirteen suspects had been detained from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Sikar and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

What NTA said The National Testing Agency maintained that the examination was conducted under “full security protocol”. The agency said question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique watermark identifiers, in a statement posted on X.

Examination halls were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV systems from a central control room. Biometric verification was conducted for every candidate and 5G signal jammers were deployed at centres.