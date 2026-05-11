‘89 paper leaks in 10 years’: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over NEET ‘paper leak’ controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, claiming that “NEET is now an auction” and accusing the government of failing to protect the future of lakhs of students. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandh (AICC)

His remarks came even as the National Testing Agency (NTA) maintained that the May 3 examination was conducted under a "full security protocol" and said it was cooperating with investigating agencies probing the matter.

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What did Rahul Gandhi say? Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said there have been 89 leaks and 48 re-exams in the last 10 years. He, however, cited no report or evidence of the claim.

“I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore—NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace,” Gandhi's social media post read.

“This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks—48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence,” he added.

He highlighted how such leaks could lead to “shattering” of the dreams of many Indian students.

“Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill. The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government,” he said.

He also reiterated his support for India's youth.

"I stand with India's youth. This is an incredibly difficult time—I know. But this system won't stay like this. Together, we'll change it," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.