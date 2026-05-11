New Delhi, The National Testing Agency has said the NEET 2026 was conducted under a "full security protocol" and that it is working closely with investigating agencies amid reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan SOG. NEET-UG 2026: NTA says committed to fair, credible exams amid Rajasthan SOG probe

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 3 for students seeking admission to medical education courses at the undergraduate level.

In a post on X on Sunday, the NTA said question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique, traceable watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room.

The agency said biometric verification of all candidates was conducted and 5G jammers were deployed at centres to ensure the sanctity of the examination. "The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day," the NTA said.

"The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET 2026. The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol," the NTA said.

According to the agency, inputs regarding alleged malpractice activity were received on the late evening of May 7, four days after the examination, and were escalated to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for "independent verification and necessary action".

It further said the action taken by law enforcement authorities, including recent detentions reported in the media, was a result of the "professional and timely work" of the investigating agencies.

"NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required," it said.

The NTA said the matter remains under investigation and that it would not "pre-judge the inquiry" or speculate on the outcome.

"The matter is presently under investigation and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course. NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome," it said, adding, "Whatever the agencies determine including findings that may require further action  will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure."

Seeking to reassure students and parents, the NTA said the efforts and integrity of the "very large majority of bona-fide aspirants" would not be devalued.

"NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage," it said.

"NTA remains committed to fair, secure, and credible examinations and to working closely with all investigating agencies in support of the integrity of the examination system," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.