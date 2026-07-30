IN-SPACe approval now must for planned space objects re-entry

Mumbai: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has made its approval mandatory for any planned re-entry of a space object by an Indian or non-Indian entity, whether within or outside Indian territory, under a new regulatory framework aimed at ensuring safety and accountability.

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The “Norms, Guidelines and Procedures for Implementation of Indian Space Policy-2023 in respect of Authorisation for Undertaking Planned Re-entry of Space Objects”, released on July 23 and made public on Wednesday, lays down the rules for controlled re-entry of satellites, rocket stages and other spacecraft.

Planned re-entry refers to the return of a launched space object in a manner that allows operators to control or configure, fully or partially, its landing area, timing or trajectory.

Under the guidelines, private entities seeking authorisation will have to submit detailed technical information, including failure scenarios, probability of failures, fragmentation patterns, de-orbit plans, flight path angles, and identification of impact and danger zones for evaluation.

Non-Indian entities planning a re-entry within Indian territory must seek authorisation through an Indian-incorporated entity, such as a subsidiary, joint venture, partnership or collaborator, which will be responsible for compliance with Indian laws, regulations and national security requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} The guidelines assume significance amid growing commercial activity in the sector following the successful launch of India’s first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, earlier this month. According to Union science and technology minister Jitendra Singh’s written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, IN-SPACe has granted 108 authorisations to non-government entities for various space activities and approved 17 start-ups to undertake space-related projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The guidelines assume significance amid growing commercial activity in the sector following the successful launch of India’s first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, earlier this month. According to Union science and technology minister Jitendra Singh’s written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, IN-SPACe has granted 108 authorisations to non-government entities for various space activities and approved 17 start-ups to undertake space-related projects. {{/usCountry}}

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IN-SPACe said planned re-entry operations must “minimize risk to persons, property, and the environment on the ground, at sea, and in airspace”.

The framework clarifies that natural orbital decay, in which a spacecraft burns up and creates minimal debris, will not require separate authorisation. However, “It is clarified that separate authorisation from IN-SPACe is mandatory for any Planned Re-entry of a Space Object which has already been authorized by IN-SPACe earlier,” the guidelines state.

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“The Re-entry shall be conducted in a manner that the risk of expected casualties due to Re-entry activity remains below 1 in 10000 (‘threshold risk’),” they add. Operators must also obtain a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at least 45 days before the scheduled re-entry.

EOM