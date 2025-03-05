‘Inspired’: Gautam Adani tests a gun at defence firm | Watch

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday hailed the efforts at innovation at the Adani Defence and Aerospace in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur highlighting the missile manufacturing company's role in advancing the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Gautam Adani at Adani Defence & Aerospace in Kanpur.(X)

The chairman of the Adani group emphasised the company's goal to push boundaries and aid the country in self-reliance in the defence sector.

"Just visited Adani Defence & Aerospace in Kanpur! Inspired to witness the incredible innovation and the rock-solid commitment to India’s self-reliance in defence by the Adani team. Best of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action! We aim to keep pushing boundaries to help build a stronger, self-reliant India!" Adani wrote on X.

During his visit, Gautam Adani personally tested some of the new devices and closely reviewed their performance. He also tested a gun at the facility.

Adani's statement came days after Adani Defence and Aerospace announced the collaboration with DRDO and unveiled India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India in February.

Dr B K Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication Systems) of DRDO launched the platform in the presence of defence experts, and industry partners.

"The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures long-range protection, agility, and precision, making it a formidable asset for modern defence forces. It offers seamless protection through advanced sensor capabilities, including automatic detection, classification, and neutralisation of drones," it said in a statement.

According to the company, this state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats.

With the increasing use of drones in modern warfare for both reconnaissance and offensive operations, the need for a robust anti-drone mechanism has become imperative.

Adani Group announced the acquisition of Air Works

Last year, Adani Group announced that it will acquire aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services firm Air Works for an enterprise value of ₹400 crore.

"Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works, India's largest private sector MRO company with the largest pan-India footprint," the conglomerate said in a statement.