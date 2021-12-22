Instagram row: Actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police today

Actor Kangana Ranaut will appear before the Mumbai Police on December 22 in connection with an FIR registered against her for an Instagram post she made on the farmers’ protest. An FIR was registered against Ranaut at Khar police station for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR was registered on November 23 on the complaint of Mulund resident Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, along with the leaders of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Ranaut had made the post on November 21.

On the basis of the complaint, Khar police booked Ranaut under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class of people by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Ranaut moved the Bombay high court, seeking that the FIR be quashed. During the hearing on December 13, the court asked Ranaut if she will appear before the police to which she agreed.

After her assurance, court posted the matter for further hearing on January 25. The Maharashtra government too told the court that no coercive action against her till then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, a petition was also been filed in the Supreme court against Ranaut seeking censoring of all her social media posts in future in order to maintain law and order in the country.

None of her posts on social media should be allowed without amendment, deletion, modification or censoring in order to maintain law and order in the country, stated advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal in the plea.