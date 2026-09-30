Instagram has restricted access to cartoonist Satish Acharya's account in India, prompting fellow cartoonists to express solidarity and demand the immediate withdrawal of the ban.

Meta has not issued a separate statement on the matter yet. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The text displayed on Acharya's Instagram page said, "We temporarily restricted access to this account pursuant to legal requirements under India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules."

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Meta has not issued a separate statement on the matter yet.

Instagram temporarily restricts popular cartoonist Satish Acharya's account in India.

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‘Darr ke aage jeet nahi hai,’ says Acharya

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Acharya said some of his cartoons published in 2023 were also being blocked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Acharya said some of his cartoons published in 2023 were also being blocked. {{/usCountry}}

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"Darr ke aage jeet nahi hai, Saheb! (There's no victory beyond fear, Sir!) Some cartoons published in 2023 are also being blocked NOW!" he said.

In another post, Acharya also shared a December 2018 statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the PM had praised the work of late cartoonist R K Laxman.

"Cartoons have healing power, cartoonists closer to god, says PM Narendra Modi," read the headline of the report that the cartoonist shared on X.

"Wah Modiji Wah! #BlockSarkar," Acharya said in the caption of the post.

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Meanwhile, cartoonist Manjul also posted on X on Sunday, September 27, that Instagram has restricted access in India to one of his cartoons about the Election Commission.

"The cartoon is still visible outside India," Manjul said, sharing the cartoon in the post.

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What the Kerala Cartoon Academy said

Kerala Cartoon Academy has reportedly protested the restrictions imposed on the cartoons of Manjul and Acharya.

The academy said it stood in solidarity with Manjul and Acharya.

"Cartooning is an art form of criticism. The Kerala Cartoon Academy expresses concern over the growing trend of curbing criticism in the present times," said the statement issued by Sudhir Nath, chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

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The report added that the academy also recalled an exchange involving India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and cartoonist Shankar.

"The cartoon academy is deeply concerned about the issue. The bans should be withdrawn immediately," it said.

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ECI and a political firestorm

These developments come amid a row over an Indian Express report that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member EC by two of the three commissioners.

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(with inputs from PTI)