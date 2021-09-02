Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Instagram users face downtime on app and website

Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Some users also took to Twitter to report that they were unable to use Instagram.(Reuters)

Several Instagram users on Thursday complained that they faced outages due to which their Feeds and Direct Messaging features were not working for a few hours. The outage was limited to a number of users, according to a report by HT Tech.

The report also highlighted that over 3,000 users were reporting downtime on the Instagram app around 01.30pm, citing website downtime tracker Downdetector.in. They said that they faced a similar outage on the website as well. HT Tech, however, said that there were no outages reported at their end and Instagram’s all features are working fine at the time when their report was filed.

The issue may have affected a few accounts or some regions.

Downdetector recorded a short spike on Thursday around 11am with users reporting Instagram down. The graph fell shortly indicating that the issues were resolved within a short period of time. The next large spike occurred around 11.23am when over 2,300 users reported downtime. It increased to 3,357 users reporting downtime around 12.39pm. Some users also took to Twitter to report that they were unable to use Instagram.

Instagram or Facebook did not release any statement regarding the outage.

