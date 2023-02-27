'Instead of promoting films…': Mufti's appeal after targeted killing in Pulwama

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met the family of a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by terrorists the previous day in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Mufti, the former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, urged L-G Manoj Sinha to immediately provide a government job to the victim's wife and called on the Muslim community “to do whatever little they can to make them feel safer.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti with the bereaved family of a Kashmitri Pandit who was by terrorists in Pulwama on Sunday.

“Instead of promoting films sowing hatred, it would help if GOI actually secured lives of minorities in J&K. Request LG admin to immediately provide a government job to the victim’s wife. Appeal our muslim community to do whatever little they can to make them feel safer,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

Sanjay Sharma, 45, a resident of Achan in Pulwama, was on his way to a local market when he was fired upon by terrorists.

“He was shifted to a hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti, an organization of pandits, condemned the killing saying that Sharma was a non-migrant.

“Shame on (J&K LG) Manoj Sinha. Yet another, non-migrant Kashmiri pandit Killed today. (He) was working as guard at ATM near his residence at Achan Pulwama, is survived by his wife and two children,” KPSS said in a tweet.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), South Kashmir Range, Rayees Bhat said it was a "planned attack".

He said armed security guards had been placed on duty in the village.

"We had security in place here as well. Under what circumstances this attack took place is a matter of investigation. We will proceed further based on what comes out of these investigations," he said.

"We are sifting through the information that we have received so far. The terrorists involved in this crime will be soon tracked down and neutralised.... We will not allow the terrorists to succeed in their evil designs," the DIG said.

