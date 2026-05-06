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‘Institutional humiliation’: Raj HC rebukes police for shaming arrestees online

Rajasthan HC on Tuesday held that police-facilitated social media condemnation of arrestees leading to public humiliation amounts to unlawful punishment

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:21 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Jodhpur
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The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday held that police-facilitated social media condemnation of arrestees leading to public humiliation amounts to unlawful punishment, terming it a violation of fundamental rights and “institutional humiliation.”

The court ordered that individuals with no serious criminal antecedents must not be subjected to public parading, disrobing, or any degrading treatment.

Justice Farjand Ali, who was dealing with the pleas of 10 petitioners against the police practice of involving the public in parades and the digital dissemination of photographs of individuals in custody, said that strict adherence must be maintained to all prescribed Standard Operating Procedures and warned that any breach would invite action against erring officers.

The court ordered that individuals with no serious criminal antecedents must not be subjected to public parading, disrobing, or any degrading treatment. Any act of social media condemnation facilitated by police, resulting in public humiliation, would be treated as a form of punishment, which has no sanction in law.

“The power to investigate does not encompass the power to declare guilt. An accused is merely an accused and not a convict. The constitutional presumption of innocence remains intact unless displaced by a finding of guilt recorded after a fair trial. Confidence in the justice system is not built upon spectacle, but upon adherence to due process and the rule of law,” the bench said.

 
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