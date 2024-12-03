‘Insulting mandate’: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Mahayuti over delay on CM face

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday slammed the Mahayuti alliance for the delay in announcing their chief ministerial candidate for Maharashtra, calling it disheartening that they are disrespecting the mandate they received. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament on the third day of the Winter Session in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)(Rahul Singh )

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that no one has yet laid claim before the governor to form the government.

“It is not a matter of humour but of sadness that they are insulting the mandate they received. They have announced that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 5, but the Governor is unaware,” Chaturvedi told ANI.

“No one has staked a claim before him to form the government, nor has he invited anyone. Nobody knows who the chief minister will be. It is disheartening for Maharashtra that despite such a strong mandate, they are unable to make a decision. In contrast, the chief minister of Jharkhand has already taken the oath, but this is not happening in Maharashtra,” she added

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 23. However, it has yet to finalise its chief ministerial candidate.

Commenting on suggestions from TMC leaders that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should be made the leader of the INDIA bloc, days after Congress faced a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Priyanka Chaturvedi said the matter would be discussed and a resolution would be worked out.

“This should be discussed, and we will work out a solution. However, we are very clear that there should be no compromise with the Constitution and our democracy,” she said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also condemned the violence in Sambhal, alleging that the Place of Worship Act had been violated.

“First, the fire was set in Sambhal. Now, it's Ajmer's turn. Next, it will be Haji Ali, and then Nizamuddin. They will target wherever it suits them. The Place of Worship Act has been violated in Sambhal,” added the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.