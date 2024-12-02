Maharashtra CM News live updates: ‘Name finalised, official nod awaited’, BJP leader says

Dec 2, 2024 9:22 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Live Updates: CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas wrote to the ECI on Sunday, highlighting the "urgent need" for clarification regarding alleged discrepancies in the voter turnout percentage in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls.

Brittas said while data mentioned in news reports shows that at 5 pm, the turnout in Maharashtra was recorded at 58.22 per cent, by 11:30 pm, after accounting for voters in queues at 5 pm, this figure rose to 65.02 per cent.

Hours before counting commenced, the turnout was further updated to 66.05 per cent, marking an increase of 7.83 per cent equivalent to approximately 76 lakh additional votes, he said in the letter.

"While I am certain that the ECI has robust mechanisms in place to ensure the accuracy of voter turnout data, this apparent post-poll increase is claimed by many as higher than historical norms," he said.