Monday, Dec 2, 2024
    Maharashtra CM News live updates: ‘Name finalised, official nod awaited’, BJP leader says

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 2, 2024 9:22 AM IST
    Maharashtra CM news live updates: A BJP leader on Sunday claimed that Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised by the party for the post of Maharashtra chief minister, however, an official statement on the same is awaited.
    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis is the top contender for the position
    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: The name of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister's from the victorious Mahayuti alliance has yet to be officially announced, but a senior BJP leader on Sunday claimed that Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised for the state's top post. Earlier on Sunday, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde reiterated his full support for the decision to be made by the BJP's top leadership. Shinde, who had fallen ill during a visit to his native village in Satara, also told reporters that he is now recovering....Read More

    Maharashtra CM news | Key points

    • A BJP leader told news agency PTI on Sunday that Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra and will be elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting to be held either on December 2 or 3.
    • The swearing-in ceremony for the new Maharashtra government is scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan, as announced by BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
    • Amid speculation that his son Shrikant Shinde might get the deputy CM's post and Shiv Sena is keen on the Home portfolio, Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti allies- BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena- will decide the government formation through consensus after sitting together.
    • Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has accused the Mahayuti parties of delaying the government formation process. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray stated, “The Mahayuti allies never anticipated returning to power, so they had no plan for who would be the CM or council ministers. This is why the formation of the government is taking longer.”
    • The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 280-member assembly with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar—secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 2, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: MP John Brittas writes to ECI for clarification on voter turnout numbers

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas wrote to the ECI on Sunday, highlighting the "urgent need" for clarification regarding alleged discrepancies in the voter turnout percentage in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls.

    Brittas said while data mentioned in news reports shows that at 5 pm, the turnout in Maharashtra was recorded at 58.22 per cent, by 11:30 pm, after accounting for voters in queues at 5 pm, this figure rose to 65.02 per cent.

    Hours before counting commenced, the turnout was further updated to 66.05 per cent, marking an increase of 7.83 per cent equivalent to approximately 76 lakh additional votes, he said in the letter.

    "While I am certain that the ECI has robust mechanisms in place to ensure the accuracy of voter turnout data, this apparent post-poll increase is claimed by many as higher than historical norms," he said.

    Dec 2, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Shiv Sena's Shaina NC slams MVA leaders for questioning CM face

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for questioning the Mahayuti's CM face on Sunday.

    “I don't understand what the problem with the UBT Sena is. They have had only a narrative on who shall become the CM even before they were ousted out of power. They didn't even have the numbers still Sanjay Raut would make a comment every morning and Nana Patole would say the CM is ours. Where were the numbers?” she told news agency ANI.

    "The Mahayuti has the numbers and on 5th December, we will have a Chief Minister with absolute consensus," she added.

    Dec 2, 2024 8:50 AM IST

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: NCP-SP's Jayant Patil questions surge in vote count after 5 pm, asks for return of ballot papers

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Maharashtra NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Jayant Patil raised concerns on Sunday about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recent assembly elections, specifically questioning the surge in voter turnout after 5 pm.

    He also called for the return of ballot papers to restore public trust in the electoral process.

    "In the recent elections, voting increased in Maharashtra after 5 pm. This is a matter of concern. While the EVM is a simple calculator, it increases the vote count automatically at night. This is a critical issue that must be addressed. The Election Commission of India appears to be hiding something," Patil said.

    Dec 2, 2024 8:42 AM IST

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Sanjay Raut calls for president's rule amid CM suspense

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut demanded that governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari propose President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing the delay in announcing a CM.

    "The governor should propose the President's Rule because of the mess here. People are observing everything. They know how the elections were conducted and how EVMs were tampered with. We are working to create a national movement on this issue," Sanjay Raut told reporters.

    Dec 2, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: State chief electoral officer warns legal action over EVM manipulation claims

    Maharashtra CM Live Updates: Maharashtra's chief electoral officer, S Chockalingam, has warned people that legal action will be taken against those spreading false claims about tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), reported news agency ANI.

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena UBT has alleged there was EVM malpractice during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.

    Chockalingam, on Sunday, stated that any attempts to sensationalise these matters would be dealt with severely.

