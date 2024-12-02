Menu Explore
Maharashtra's next chief minister to be announced on December 4: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2024 05:24 PM IST

The decision will come after the Bharatiya Janata Party elects its legislature party leader, the functionary added.

The name of the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be announced on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government, on Wednesday, December 4, PTI reported citing a senior BJP functionary on Monday.

Reports had said that the BJP had finalised Devendra Fadnavis' name as the next Maharashtra CM. (ANI)
The saffron party on Monday named Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting, where the MLAs will elect their leader.

The senior party functionary told PTI, "Rupani and Sitharaman would meet the BJP's elected representatives in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 4). Following this meeting, the chosen candidate's name will be relayed to senior leaders in Delhi. These observers will then announce the elected leader of the BJP, who is set to be the next chief minister."

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had already announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place at Azad Maidan on December 5, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While no official confirmation on this matter has been sent out, a senior BJP leader reportedly on Sunday said that Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for the Maharashtra CM post.

Meanwhile, caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde has reaffirmed his support to the BJP top brass, saying that him and his party will accept whatever decision will be made. He clarified that he will not come in the way of the BJP getting the chief minister's post.

Both Shiv Sena and NCP, constituents of the Mahayuti alliance with the BJP, are each expected to get the post of deputy chief minister in the new government.

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant dismissed rumours of him being in the race for the deputy CM post and said that he has "no desire for a position in power".

Shrikant clarified that he is not in the race for any ministerial position in the state.

In the recently concluded 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 230 of the 288 seats. Of these, the BJP bagged 132 seats, Shinde's Sena won 57 and NCP secured 41 seats.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
