Intense wet spell over NW India likely to continue today

It continued to rain in many parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi on Tuesday. Widespread rain is likely to affect northwest India till Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rain lashed several parts of northwest India and the western Himalayan region on Monday. Delhi, too, had a wet day, with the IMD predicting moderate to intense showers in the capital in the next 24 hours as well.

IMD said the weather conditions in the aforementioned regions will continue to remain the same until Wednesday. This was mainly because of the western end of the monsoon trough running over parts of northwest India and two cyclonic circulations causing convective activity over the region. Satellite images showed dense cloud cover over northwest India.

Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy rains in Mumbai today, tomorrow; local train services normal

The west coast of the country is also receiving intense rain, mainly because of an offshore trough (area of low pressure) stretching from Maharashtra to the Karnataka coast, IMD said.

Between Sunday and Monday, weather stations in Maharashtra that recorded over 7cm rainfall were: Uran-45cm; Thane-28cm; Ulhasnagar-20cm; Sanpada-24.8cm; Matheran-27cm; Mormugao and Harnai-19cm each; Panjim and Ratnagiri-15cm each; and Bulsar and Mahabaleshwar-10cm each. In Delhi, too, Mungespur -10cm, Najafgarh-9cm, Safdarjung-7cm, and Palam-10cm recorded over 7cm rainfall in the corresponding period.

“The western end of the monsoon trough is passing close to Delhi. There are also two cyclonic circulations, one over southwest Uttar Pradesh and another over north Pakistan. The combination of these features is bringing widespread and continuous rain over NW India. Both radar and satellite images are showing convective activity and dense cloud cover over the region stretching from Punjab to north Madhya Pradesh. It’s an intense patch,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

“There is very strong wind convergence along the west coast and an offshore trough is also affecting the region bringing heavy rains,” she added.

The western end of the monsoon trough is running close to its normal position and is likely to shift gradually northwards from July 20 when more rain is expected along the Himalayan foothills, scientists said. Its eastern end is lying north of its normal position and is likely to continue there for the next two days and shift southwards thereafter.

A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around July 23. An offshore trough at mean sea level is running from the Maharashtra coast to the Karnataka coast. It is likely to persist for the next 3-4 days.

The current spell of heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue till July 20 with widespread and very heavy rain very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh).