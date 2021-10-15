Internal rumblings within the Congress in Karnataka as top leadership fight for dominance

Congress leaders in Karnataka casting aspersions on state president DK Shivakumar is adding to the growing challenge for the party, people aware of the development said.

In a video, which has now gone viral, KPCC media coordinator MA Saleem and former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa were caught on camera discussing an alleged corruption scandal of Shivakumar right before a press conference was to be addressed. The leaders thought they were whispering to each other, but the conversation was picked up on news channels’ microphones in front of them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivakumar on Thursday maintained his composure by not reacting harshly to the incident that has given more fodder to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack the Congress in the state.

“Whoever wanted to talk, they have spoken. Whoever wanted to use it, whichever way, they have done so. I don’t blame BJP, media or anyone else,” Shivakumar said.

The Congress was quick to expel Saleem, who was heard calling Shivakumar a “collection giraki” (a slang for corruption), for six years while Ugrappa, considered close to Siddaramaiah, has been served only a show-cause notice.

Saleem on Thursday told local news channels that he regretted the entire episode and feigned innocence. He also said that he was a member of the KPCC and the bylaws indicate that he had to be served a notice before being expelled from the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am embarrassed about the incident and it saddens me to show my face to Shivakumar. He is like a god to us. If I get an opportunity, I will apologise to him,” he said.

The developments raise questions if all is well within the Congress party, in which the two tallest leaders, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, have been involved in a cold war of sorts for dominance within the party.

Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of Karnataka between 2013-15 and wants to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate again for the 2023 assembly elections. Legislators who support the leader have made overt statements such as calling Siddaramaiah the next “chief minister”. Shivakumar, too, nurses the ambition of taking up the top job if Congress does manage to secure a majority in the 224-seater assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a clear line of differences within the Congress with the president and leader of the opposition (Siddaramaiah) on either side. Several other factions within Congress have blunted their attacks on the BJP and its strategy in recent elections.

The BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) have intensified their attacks against each other in the run-up to the polls in Hanagal and Sindgi on October 30, in which all three parties are testing waters before the yet-to-be-announced Zilla and Panchayat polls and the 2023 assembly elections.

People aware of the developments do not write off the possibility that the entire episode was part of the Siddaramaiah camp to undermine Shivakumar and his authority.

Repeated questions by the media to Shivakumar of the possibility that this entire episode was pre-meditated did not yield any specific response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One party legislator said that the conspiracy was a “possibility” and another worker said that this shows the collapse of the KPCC and Shivakumar losing control of the party.

“The KPCC has become a den of gossip and no one come there to work for the party anymore,” said one person aware of the developments, requesting anonymity.

There were reports that Saleem was getting threat calls from workers after the incident. A woman Congress worker was seen abusing Ugrappa after the incident on Wednesday.

“It’s not about me and the party,” Shivakumar said, adding that he did not know of any threats.

The infighting within Congress has given the BJP a free run in the state despite their troubles that began with BS Yediyurappa and refuse to die down even after the 78-year-old stepped down as chief minister on July 26, only to be replaced by Basavaraj Bommai, who has been in the party for just 13 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}