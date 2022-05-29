International Day of UN Peacekeepers: UN chief, minister Jaishankar pay respects

Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Sunday marked the International Day of UN Peacekeepers with a tweet. “On the International Day of@UN Peacekeepers, salute the courage and dedication of the brave men and women who carry out @UNPeacekeeping around the world. Honor especially the memory of those who have made the supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace (sic),” he wrote.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also took to Twitter and saluted the "dedication of one million women and men who have served as peacekeepers since 1948". "This #PKDay, we honour the more than one million women & men who have served as @UN peacekeepers since 1948.I salute their dedication in helping societies turn away from conflict, towards a more peaceful and prosperous future for all. We are forever in their debt."

The day is marked to pay tributes to the uniformed and civilian personnel’s invaluable contribution to the work of the organization and honour nearly 4,200 peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving under the UN flag since 1948, including 135 last year, the United Nations website said.

The theme for this year is: ‘People. Peace. Progress. The Power of Partnerships.’

The first UN peacekeeping mission was established on May 29, 1948, after the Security Council authorized the deployment of a small number of UN military observers to the Middle East to form the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) to monitor the Armistice Agreement between Israel and its Arab neighbors, the website added.

More than 1 million women and men have served since in as many as 72 UN peacekeeping operations.

