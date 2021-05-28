Home / India News / International passengers flights to remain suspended till June 30: DGCA
International passengers flights to remain suspended till June 30: DGCA

Given the rise in Covid-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, several countries have banned flights from India under the air bubble pact till the situation improves.
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights was last extended till May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday international passengers flights will remain suspended till June 30 but the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator. The ban has been in place since March last year.

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights was last extended till May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating under the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July last year.

All scheduled international flights were restricted on March 23 last year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and continue to be banned. However, various international flights were operationalised under bilateral air bubble agreements that India signed with several nations for the unhindered movement of passengers.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

India's Covid-19 tally on Friday reached over 27.5 million with 186,364 fresh cases and 3660, fatalities over 24 hours. The caseload has now gone up to 27,555,457 and the death toll stands at 318,895, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

