International Yoga Day: PM Modi writes to Lankan, Brazilian presidents
india news

International Yoga Day: PM Modi writes to Lankan, Brazilian presidents

In his letter to President Rajapaksa, Modi expressed his gratitude for making Yoga Day celebrations in Sri Lanka a resounding success every year.
PTI | New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last month and thanked them for their cooperation in celebrating the International Day of Yoga.

The prime minister, in the letter dated May 25, noted that the 'Yoga For Wellness' theme this year reflected the concern for the good health and wellbeing of people across the globe, according to a tweet by the Indian mission in Lanka.

In his letter to Brazilian President Bolsanaro dated May 14, Modi said in 2014, the overwhelming response of the United Nations General Assembly to recognise June 21 as International Day of Yoga underlined the universal appeal of Yoga that transcends all barriers.

Since then, the International Day of Yoga has been marked globally with great fervour, he noted.

The Missions of India abroad have been coordinating activities in the run-up to International Day of Yoga on June 21 in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 nations globally, the Ayush Ministry had said in a statement.

