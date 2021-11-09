Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Internet celebrates as popular physicist, textbook author HC Verma conferred Padma Shri award
Internet celebrates as popular physicist, textbook author HC Verma conferred Padma Shri award

“He is a physics educator and researcher, who is famous for his two-volume book 'Concepts of Physics' which has revolutionised Physics education at school level,” the President's office tweeted.
HC Verma worked as a professor in IIT Kanpur and is currently associated with the institute as an adjunct faculty.(Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 08:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Experimental physicist and author of widely used physics textbook 'Concept of Physics', Harish Chandra Verma, was awarded the Padma Shri award on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to Verma for his achievements in science and engineering.

“He is a physics educator and researcher, who is famous for his two-volume book 'Concepts of Physics' which has revolutionised Physics education at school level,” the President’s office said in a tweet, sharing an image of the award being conferred.

The award was announced in 2020 and was presented to Verma earlier on Monday. Earlier, he worked as a professor in IIT Kanpur and is currently associated with the institute as an adjunct faculty.

“Many congratulations to Prof. H C Verma for receiving this prestigious honor for his unparalleled contributions in the field of Physics,” IIT Kanpur said. “I am delighted to share that Prof. Harish Chandra Verma, our alumnus & retired Professor (and now associated as an Adjunct faculty) was presented the prestigious #PadmaShri award by the Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji. The award was announced in 2020,” director of the institute Abhay Karandikar tweeted.

Meanwhile, several people on Twitter lauded the professor upon receiving the award and remembered fondly of their school days and using his book for exam preparations. “What is engineering (IIT JEE) preparation without HC Verma’s ‘Concept of Physics’! I still have it on the shelves in my home,” one user said.

“Thanks Sir for making Physics a little easy for us,” another user tweeted. “HC verma , holding his award at 45 degree,” quipped one user. 

“HC Verma was golden textbook during IIT-JEE prep and for Olympiad and other competitive exams ! Great man,” another exclaimed.

Another user tweeted, “For any science student or engg. aspirant - "Concepts of Physics" is a default choice - His writing style made difficult concepts easier to understand! His books have helped millions of students over the years incld. me”

