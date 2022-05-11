Internet suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after tension over man's murder

The internet was suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara this morning after a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday night. "Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, May 12," Bhilwara district collector Ashish Modi was quoted by ANI.

Police have registered a FIR (first information report) and additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, ANI reported. Further investigation by the police is underway.

The alleged murder took place in the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Police Station.

Last week, two persons were attacked by unidentified people and their bike was set on fire.

This took place in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara district. On that occasion too internet services had been suspended. Internet services were halted for 24 hours to maintain law and order.

"The situation is completely under control. The injured are stable. CCTV footage of nearby areas are being scanned to nab the accused. I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony," the district collector had said then.

Police said the accused had come on three or four motorbikes. A day later police also said one of the accused had been arrested and nine others had been identified.

Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.

Tension gripped chief minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on May 3, prompting authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 city areas.

The agitation was connected to the display of religious flags on the Jalori gate circle, which led to clashes between two communities and stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

In Karauli in April, violence broke out after stones were thrown during a religious procession, while there was also tension in Alwar district after a 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished.

With input from ANI

