Interpol notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, two sons
The Interpol has issued red notice against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife and two sons, all said to be hiding in the UK, a development that will come as a boost to the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation.
The notice will now empower the UK authorities to put the three — Hajra Memon, Junaid Iqbal Memon and Asif Iqbal Memon — under arrest after which India can begin the extradition process, according to people aware of the developments.
HT has seen the Interpol red notices. While the red notices against Hajra Memon and Junaid say that they are Indian nationals, Asif is a citizen of the UK, according to the agency. The relatives of the dead gangster fled to London from the UAE when ED launched an investigation against them for allegedly using drug money to obtain properties across the world.
The development comes three days after a Mumbai court declared them fugitive economic offenders and ordered that their properties in India and abroad be seized. The decision will allow Indian agencies to get them deported.
ED has said the drug syndicate was being run by Hajra Memon and her sons after Iqbal Mirchi’s death, and they have massed huge properties in India and abroad. Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim.
The petitioner questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides 'arbitrary' discretion in the hands of the Centre and allegedly also impacts the right to dignity of the officers concerned
The global cases also spiked in almost two months in the past week, mainly in the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization cited countries easing restrictions, people letting their guard down and variants spreading as reasons behind the resurgence of Covid-19.
