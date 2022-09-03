‘Interviews at 11pm, on Sundays’: LinkedIn post on ‘interview hacks’ by healthcare co’s boss sparks debate

Another post by a co-founder of a healthcare business regarding "interview hacks" used by the firm to screen out candidates on social media has surfaced amid a fierce debate on toxic work culture. The new controversy comes close on the heels of the '18-hour workday' row triggered by another young top boss of another company.

Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care, posted on LinkedIn about "interesting interview tactics" his organisation used to discover "Special Driven individuals with the proper mindset," which netizens found troubling. Singh has since deleted the viral post.

His post included seven ideas ranging from calling candidates at 8am to locate early risers to scheduling telephonic interviews at 11pm to look for employees who can work late night.

He also suggested making candidates "spend 6-8 hours in office to test culture and patience." He said that he had booked interviews for Sunday to judge their commitment. Finally, he described how he requested outstation candidates to show up the next day for an interview.

Singh said these strategies help him detect early risers and late workers, as well as evaluate their real-world thinking, hustling, culture and patience, dedication, and if they are alright with extended working hours.

Screenshots of the deleted post are being widely disseminated and harshly criticised on Twitter and other social media sites, with many accusing the entrepreneur of encouraging toxic work culture.

A Twitter account named The Educated Moron tweeted a screenshot of the LinkedIn post and wrote, “Don’t apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect.” The tweet has received more than 10,000 likes since being posted Thursday.

“If you work in Pristyn, get in touch with me and I'll happily help you get jobs at companies with better culture,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Don’t apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect,” another user wrote.

The uproar over Singh's suggestions follows one involving Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande, who was criticised for an online post recommending freshers to work 18 hours a day in their first few years of work.

In the post, Despande said he believes freshers should hustle from a young age, after which things would take their own course. "When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," his post read.

He recently shared one more post that he said would be his last one on LinkedIn where he spoke about how his earlier article had been misread.

