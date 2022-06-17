Int’l Yoga Day to mark revolution in way people perceive health: Ayush minister

Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that preparations to commemorate the International Yoga Day on June 21 were in full swing, adding that this year's theme - Yoga for Humanity - considers the geopolitical dilemmas being faced by the world and seeks to help everyone channel their altruistic and empathetic selves.

Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference, Sonowal said, "Through this day, we aim to accelerate adoption of the traditional practice and remind the world of its benefits for the mind, body, and soul. The upcoming event won't just mark a day in the calendar of cultural events... it will mark a revolution in the way we perceive and approach health and well-being."

An official statement issued after Friday's press conference said that Yoga Mahotsav 2022, the 100-day countdown for this year’s International Yoga Day, has contributed towards gathering massive momentum across 100 cities and 100 organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds on June 21. “The event will witness the participation of Shri Basavaraj Bommai, honourable chief minister of Karnataka. Nearly fifteen thousand yoga enthusiasts will perform yoga, and the event will be organized with the support of members of parliament, departments of the Government of Karnataka, ministers, dignitaries, revered yoga gurus, and institutions,” the above statement said.

It added that as many as 25 crore people will participate in the June 21 celebrations globally.

The statement also said that the day will have the ‘Guardian Ring’ program, which will see the streaming of all events being organised by Indian missions abroad, beginning from the eastern part of the globe and heading towards the west along with the Sun’s movement across 16 time zones.

“The live streaming will begin at 3 am and will continue till 10 pm (Indian Standard Time). The program will be live-streamed on DD India,” it added.