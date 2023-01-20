Home / India News / Mary Kom on IOA panel to probe sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan

Mary Kom on IOA panel to probe sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan

india news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Amid the ongoing wrestlers' protests, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, reported news agency ANI. The members of the committee include -Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav, and two advocates.

Several ace Indian wrestlers including world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been participating in a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in Delhi which began on Wednesday - after accusing the WFI chief of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

In a letter to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha, the wrestlers mentioned that Phogat was “mentally harassed and tortured” by Singh after she missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo which led her to almost contemplate suicide. They also requested the IOA president to appoint a committee to enquire into the matter.

Meanwhile, the accused WFI president has refuted the allegations and called them a “political conspiracy”.

“There is no truth in any of the allegations. Why should I quit? Even if one woman wrestler comes and proves the sexual harassment charge, I am ready to be hanged. There is an industrialist behind it (conspiracy),” the 66-year-old WFI President had said.

On Thursday night, sports minister Anurag Thakur met with the protesting wrestlers. However, the meeting remained inconclusive as the wrestlers refused to back down from their demand to immediately disband the WFI.

(With inputs from ANI)

