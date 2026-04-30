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I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel granted bail day after West Bengal elections

The bail comes just two days after Vinesh Chandel was denied interim bail on Tuesday, April 28.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 12:17 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Just a day after the West Bengal assembly elections concluded, a Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case.

While granting him bail, the Delhi court noted that the Enforcement Directorate has not opposed the I-PAC director's bail.(ANI)

Chandel was granted relief by after the court noted that the Enforcement Directorate has not opposed his bail and hence, the twin conditions under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the grant of bail did not apply.

The bail comes just two days after Chandel was denied interim bail on Tuesday, April 28, when the court ruled that his plea did not meet the threshold of “exceptional humanitarian grounds” necessary for granting such as relief.

Also read: How a clerical mistake changed the course of Sonam Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder case

Chandel had sought interim relief on the grounds that his 74-year-old mother's health is deteriorating. She is reportedly suffering from dementia.

The probe agency alleged that I-PAC received around 20 crore proceeds of crime generated in West Bengal coal mining racket through hawala channels.

 
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