I-PAC set to work with Telangana’s ruling party

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will work with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for the Assembly polls due in 2023, but will not work with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, the party’s working president K T Rama Rao told reporters on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prashant Kishor has introduced I-PAC to the TRS party and I-PAC is working for us officially. We are not working with Prashant Kishor but we are working with I-PAC,” Rama Rao was quoted as saying by ANI Digital on Sunday evening.

The announcement came after Kishor held discussions with chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao after reaching Hyderabad for a two-day visit on Saturday morning.

Kishor has been meeting the Congress leadership in New Delhi fuelling speculation that he may help the party for the 2024 general elections.

“Kishor stayed back at Pragati Bhavan (the CM’s official residence) guest house in the night and resumed the talks on Sunday, too. Later in the evening, the chief minister took Kishor to his farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district, about 60 km from Hyderabad, where they would conclude the talks,” a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to ANI Digital on Sunday, Rama Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao is running TRS for the last two decades but the party doesn’t want to miss out on the digital medium and that I-PAC would be helping the party.

“KCR is running TRS for the last two decades. We don’t want to miss digital medium and that’s why IPAC is going to help TRS party in coming polls,” he added.

“Prashant Kishor has disassociated himself from I-PAC and he is doing his own politics. IPAC will be working for us,” Rama Rao added.