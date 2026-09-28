Festive sales around the corner: iPhones starting from 63,999 | Check Flipkart, Amazon sale dates

With the festive shopping season around the corner, buyers looking to purchase an iPhone may be able to get select models at discounted prices during Amazon and Flipkart’s upcoming sales.

The upcoming discounts come after Apple raised iPhone prices in India following the launch of its latest models. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

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Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 9, with early access for eligible Flipkart Plus and Black members starting October 8. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will begin on October 8.

iPhone 17 price during Flipkart sale

The iPhone 17 is expected to be available at an effective price of ₹79,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The phone is expected to have a selling price of ₹84,999 for eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card users. A ₹1,000 discount on eligible credit card transactions, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000, can bring the effective price down to ₹79,999.

Apple currently lists the 256GB iPhone 17 at ₹99,900 in India. Its 512GB variant is priced at ₹1,24,900, according to the company’s official pricing.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Don't wait for the Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab early deals on gadgets and electronics iPhone 15, iPhone 16 deals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Don't wait for the Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab early deals on gadgets and electronics iPhone 15, iPhone 16 deals {{/usCountry}}

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The iPhone 15 is also expected to be available at a lower effective price during the Big Billion Days sale.

The iPhone 15 will have a selling price of ₹67,999 for eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card users. After a ₹1,000 card discount and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000, the effective price can come down to ₹63,999.

The Flipkart sale is therefore expected to offer buyers an opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 at an effective price below ₹65,000, subject to eligibility for the applicable offers.

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The iPhone 16 is also expected to be among the models receiving discounts during the festive sale. Buyers may be able to avail themselves of additional bank and exchange offers, although the final effective price will depend on the applicable offers and eligibility at the time of purchase.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 dates revealed: Deals, discounts, and early access explained

What Amazon is offering

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will begin on October 8. Customers will get an instant 10% discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, including eligible EMI transactions.

Prime members can also get additional benefits on select offers. Amazon has said the sale will include exchange offers and No Cost EMI options across products.

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The exact iPhone prices and model-specific offers on Amazon may vary during the sale and will depend on the offers available at the time of purchase.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Early Bird Deals start today, check sale dates, bank offers and more

Why festive sale prices matter this year

The upcoming discounts come after Apple raised iPhone prices in India following the launch of its latest models.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Apple increased prices across its iPhone lineup in India, with the hikes reaching as high as 41% for some models. The India price of the lower-storage iPhone 17 rose nearly 21% to ₹99,900.

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The price increases were linked to higher memory and storage chip costs amid supply pressures.

With festive sales now approaching, bank discounts, exchange bonuses and other promotional offers could therefore make older and current-generation iPhones available at lower effective prices than their official retail prices.