IRCTC site back online after facing ‘technical’ glitches

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC’s) official website went down on Friday due to technical issues and the issue was resolved later in the day. "Booking is affected due to some technical issue on website. We are working on it and it will get resolved soon," IRCTC said on Twitter.

The IRCTC web portal displayed a message saying the site was undergoing maintenance, asking people to revisit after some time. It also added those who wanted to cancel their bookings can call the customer service number or mail them.

"Due to maintenance activity e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later," a message displayed on the IRCTC portal read. “For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care number 07556610661, 07553934141 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in," the message added.

Technical glitches were resolved and the website was up and running later in the day from 2:45pm.

“Issue has been resolved now. Booking restarted from 14:25 hrs,” IRCTC tweeted later.

