IRCTC to fully resume cooked meal services in trains from Feb 14. Check details

In a press release issued by the IRCTC, it was informed that services of providing cooked meals will resume from February 14, adding such food is already being served in 428 trains.
The cooking services are being completely restored amid a decline in Covid-19 cases across the country, the IRCTC further said in the release.(Representational Image)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to fully resume services of cooked meals in trains. The services were suspended as a precautionary measure during the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020.

In a press release issued by the IRCTC, it was informed that services of providing cooked meals will resume from February 14, adding such food is already being served in 428 trains.

"Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30% by Dec 21', 80% by Jan 22' and the remaining 20% shall be restored by February 14, 2022. Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in December 21. Ready to eat meals would also continue," it added.

The cooking services are being completely restored amid a decline in Covid-19 cases across the country, the IRCTC further said in the release.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed all airlines to serve cooked meals on domestic flights.

India's Covid-19 pandemic situation has improved significantly as the daily count has gone down to 60,000 as against over 3 lakh cases being reported on a daily basis in mid-January when there was a massive resurgence, driven by the Omicron variant.

On Friday, India reported 58,077 new cases of coronavirus disease, taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 infections to 42,536,137. The active cases stood at 6,97,802, according to the Union health ministry data. With 657 fresh Covid-19-related fatalities, the death toll climbed to 50,71,77.

