IRCTC to launch ‘Jyotirlinga Darshan’ train today; check pricing, other details

The Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train will take devotees through four Jyotirlingam sites – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar – and also facilitate a visit to the Statue of Unity and Udaipur.
Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple. IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga darshan train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam on October 21. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be launching the “Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train” on Thursday, with an aim to boost pilgrimage to the four prominent ‘Jyotirlinga’ sites of the country. The train is expected to start its operation from the Prayagraj Sangam station in Uttar Pradesh today, and through the course of a 10-day tour, take devotees on this journey through the popular pilgrimage sites.

The Jyotirlinga shrines are devotional sites dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country; while there are many such sites considered sacred in India and Nepal, there are 12 prominent such shrines that devotees aim to visit. Out of these, the Jyotirlinga Darshan train will facilitate travel to four – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

Cost of Jyotirlinga Darshan tourism

The Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train will take devotees through the four aforementioned Jyotirlingam sites in the country, and also facilitate a visit to the Statue of Unity and Udaipur along with it. The package of 10 nights and 11 days has been priced at 10,395 per head.

According to IRCTC officials familiar with the matter, bookings for the Jyotirlinga Darshan tourism package had already started earlier this month.

Jyotirlinga Darshan yatra

Although the special pilgrimage train would begin its journey from Prayagraj, passengers can board the train at several stations throughout the route – including Prayag, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior, and Jhansi.

Also Read | IRCTC starts special Deluxe AC tourist train for Char Dham Yatra

Apart from the four Jyotirlingas, the pilgrims would also be taken to visit Dwarkadhish Mandir in Dwarka, the Bhent Dwarka Mandir, the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and the Statue of Unity in Baroda. Along with these tourist destinations, the train would also have its stoppage at the city of Udaipur wherein the passengers would be taken to visit the City Palace, Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the Maharana Pratap Memorial.

Passengers would be provided pure vegetarian breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout all the days of the journey; besides, the facility of a local bus for site seeing and accommodation in dharamshalas, etc would also be provided by IRCTC and the cost of the ticket includes all these expenses.

