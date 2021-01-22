IRCTC to resume e-catering services in phases from February

Indian Railways' catering arm – the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced it will resume its e-catering services from next month.

E-Catering Services had been suspended since March 22, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic induced restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

The services will resume in the special trains that are currently operating in the country. IRCTC had started this unique service in the year 2014 whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while traveling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at railway stations.

“With the permission from the Ministry of Railways coming in, IRCTC is ready to resume the E-catering services that will begin in a phased manner from February,” the statement said.

Initially, the services will be introduced in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.

“IRCTC is ensuring that all its E-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to passengers. The passengers shall avail the services of E-Catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com. E-catering orders through telephone are also being restored over 1323 shortly. Passengers can also download IRCTC E-catering App “Food On Track” from the various App stores and avail E-Catering Services. For convenience of the passengers the option of Cash on Delivery has also been provided,” it added.