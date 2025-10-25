IRCTC website down amid Chhath Puja rush, some users say unable to book tickets

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website (IRCTC website) was down on Saturday morning amid Chhath rush, claimed some users who said they were unable to book tickets.
While IRCTC did not issue any official statement, it replied on its X handle to users' complains regarding problems they were facing in booking tickets.
Outage tracking portal Downdetector saw around 180 reports over IRCTC at around 10:07 am on Saturday.
“Kindly raise your concern/complaint on https://equery.irctc.co.in/irctc_equery/ using registered mobile no /mail id,” IRCTC replied to a post in which a user had written, "Irctc website is down while ticket booking Sir.Plz do needful", attaching a screenshot of the booking.
Another user claimed that the IRCTC app was has not been working for the past three-four days during Tatkal time
“@IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @SWRRLY @AshwiniVaishnaw worst app from past 3-4 days app is not working during tatkal time...sorry state of affairs...,” the user wrote.
Indian Railways is operating over 12,000 special trains across the country to manage the massive festive rush that started before Diwali and continues for Chhath, one of the most important festivals for Biharis.
Holding areas equipped with all passenger amenities have been set up at major stations such as New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Udhna, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and others, an Indian Railways release said.