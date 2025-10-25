IRCTC website down amid Chhath Puja rush, some users say unable to book tickets

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website (IRCTC website) was down on Saturday morning amid Chhath rush, claimed some users who said they were unable to book tickets. Passengers board a train amid the festive rush ahead of Chhath puja festival at railway junction, in Patna on Friday. (ANI)

While IRCTC did not issue any official statement, it replied on its X handle to users' complains regarding problems they were facing in booking tickets.

Outage tracking portal Downdetector saw around 180 reports over IRCTC at around 10:07 am on Saturday.

“Kindly raise your concern/complaint on https://equery.irctc.co.in/irctc_equery/ using registered mobile no /mail id,” IRCTC replied to a post in which a user had written, "Irctc website is down while ticket booking Sir.Plz do needful", attaching a screenshot of the booking.