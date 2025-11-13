‘Irresponsible’: BJP slams CM’s Delhi blast remarks

The opposition BJP on Wednesday slammed chief minister Siddaramaiah over his remarks questioning the timing of the powerful car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, with the state BJP chief accusing him of echoing what it called the Congress party’s “anti-national legacy.” Siddaramaiah (PTI)

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra lashed out at the chief minister and called his remarks “irresponsible, insenstive and low-level political statements.” He alleged that the remarks, along with those allegedly made by Congress leaders after the 2019 Pulwama attack, “aided Pakistan’s propaganda”.

“When the sovereignty and security of the nation are at stake, the entire country must stand together,” said Vijayendra, adding that the Congress leadership had “shown its true nature” by “attempting to luse such incidents for political advantage.”

Vijayendra also recalled that during the United Progressive Alliance’s tenure (2004–2014), over 45 bomb blasts and terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attack, had claimed hundreds of lives. Despite this, he said, the Opposition then had “refrained from politicising national security while recognising the need for unity.”

He accused the Congress of treating issues of national security and public tragedy as political tools.

“For the Congress party, even matters of national security, the loss and sufferings of citizens, the sacrifices of soldiers, and the honour of the nation have regrettably become tools for political gain,” he alleged.

The BJP leader accused Siddaramaiah and the ruling Congress of trying to divert attention from what he described as “administrative failures, lack of development, and widespread corruption,” adding that public discontent was growing. “The chief minister must withdraw his statement immediately,” he said. “Just as the people of Bihar responded to the Congress party’s anti-national and insensitive politics, the people of our state will give them a fitting reply.”Vijayendra concluded, “This is not about party politics -- for every true patriot, it has always been and will always remain: ‘Nation first, everything else later.’”

The blast, which occurred on Monday and is under investigation, killed at least 10 people and left about 20 injured. On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah demanded a thorough probe into the incident, describing the timing, coinciding with the Bihar elections, as deeply concerning.

“Why do bomb blasts occur during elections? The Centre must investigate and answer that question,” Siddaramaiah said at a press interaction in Mysuru after a review meeting with district officials.

He added that such incidents raise serious questions about security preparedness. “Bomb blasts should never happen. The loss of innocent lives is deeply distressing,” said the chief minister.

Meanwhile, rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of shirking responsibility.

Sharing an old video of Modi’s comments on terrorism from his time as Gujarat chief minister, Kharge said on social media that “no one can criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accountability better than chief minister Modi.”

He argued that Modi’s “accountability applies only to others,” adding that the Prime Minister, who once spoke passionately about responsibility, “now avoids press conferences, ignores Parliament, and diverts attention to escape scrutiny.”