New CCTV video shows terrifying moment car blew up near Delhi's Red Fort

New CCTV footage has captured the exact moment the Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, claiming 10 lives and injuring several others. The government has termed the car explosion outside Red Fort as a "heinous terror incident".

The explosion occurred at 6.50pm on Monday at Netaji Subhash Marg, triggering panic in the busy area frequented by tourists and locals.

The government has termed the car explosion outside Red Fort as a "heinous terror incident" and has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism".

(Warning: The video may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.)

A resolution adopted by the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said: "The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations...The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay."

What investigation has revealed?



Investigations into the explosion have found links to an extremist module earlier busted by the security agencies in Faridabad, allegedly linked to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a group of individuals with links to Al Falah University in Haryana.

Investigators said that Monday's explosion near the Red Fort was triggered in panic and desperation after raids by the security agencies. Dr Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor who worked at Al-Falah Hospital in Faridabad, is believed to have driven the white Hyundai i20.

As reported by HT, the operation by the security agencies prevented a much larger terror conspiracy, with plans for coordinated strikes across India, according to officials.

The probe into the Red Fort blast is now being carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).