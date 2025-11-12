A red Ford Ecosport car owned by Dr Umar Un Nabi, who is suspected of being the driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday, has been found in Faridabad, police said on Wednesday. The red EcoSport was registered at the Rajouri Garden Regional Transport Office (RTO), as per details available online.

The red Ecosport, registered at the Rajouri Garden RTO, was found near Khandawali village on the outskirts of Faridabad. As per RTO details publicly available, the diesel car was registered on November 22, 2017.

“In connection with the Delhi blast case, a red Ford EcoSport bearing registration number DL10 CK 0458 was located near Khandawali village and has been rounded up. The vehicle is suspected to have been used by those involved in the incident,” a statement by Yashpal Singh, spokesperson for Faridabad Police, said.

The vehicle was found parked and unattended, he said.

Several teams of Delhi police had been looking for the car, along with police teams of NCR towns.

Delhi Police earlier sounded an alert to all checkpoints, police posts, and stations across the National Capital Region (NCR), warning that the vehicle might have been used for reconnaissance activities.

Umar ur Nabi became the focus of the investigation after investigations into the ownership of the i20 (HR26CE7674 ) that was seen on CCTV slowing down at a red light and exploding into a huge fireball on Monday evening. Police said he had escaped a series of raids in Faridabad that had led to the arrest of his associates, several of them doctors and members of an alleged Jaish e Mohammed module, and the seizure of nearly 3000 kg of explosive material.

“It was a long trail before we reached him (Umar). The car was registered in the name of a man named Salman who revealed he sold it to a man named Devender. Devender was picked up and he said he sold it to a man named Taariq. While we were looking for Taariq, we found that the car was last with Umar. We were searching for him and then found that he was inside the i20 at the time of the attack, “ a Delhi Police Special Cell officer had told HT.