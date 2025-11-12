‘Heinous, dastardly': What govt said on Red Fort ‘terrorist incident by anti-national forces

The government on Wednesday called the car blast near the Red Fort on November 10 a "terrorist incident" even as it directed the agencies to probe the incident with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the victims injured in an explosion near the Red Fort, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi. (PMO)

The Union Cabinet adopted a resolution condemning the car explosion as a “senseless act of violence” and reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Union Cabinet described the Red Fort car blast as a “heinous terror incident perpetrated by anti-national forces”.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025. The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of innocent lives lost," the government statement said.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet upon his arrival in New Delhi after concluding his Bhutan visit.

What the resolution says

In the resolution, the Union Cabinet condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act that led to the loss of innocent lives." At least ten people were killed in the blast near the Red Fort after a Hyundai i20, laden with explosives, exploded at a busy intersection on Monday evening.

"The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations...The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," the resolution said.

It further said that the situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government. The Cabinet also reaffirmed the government's resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in the capital to meet the injured soon after he returned from the Bhutan visit. He also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" PM Modi said in a post on X.