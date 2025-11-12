PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital soon after returning from Bhutan to meet those injured in Monday’s deadly explosion near Lal Quila metro station. He interacted with the victims, enquired about their treatment, and wished them a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister was also briefed by doctors and senior officials on the medical condition of the injured. Prime Minister meets a man who was injured during the car blast near Red Fort.(HT Photo)

Meanwhile, the toll from the powerful blast in a white Hyundai i20 car in Old Delhi has risen to 10, as the government vowed to track down those responsible for the attack that shook the Red Fort area on Monday evening.

Initial post-mortem findings have revealed severe upper body injuries, including broken bones, head trauma, and ruptured lungs and intestines - all consistent with the impact of a high-intensity blast.

No splinter marks were found, and forensic experts have sent samples to the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory to determine the exact nature of the explosive used. Swabs from the deceased were also sent for testing after metal fragments and foreign particles were recovered from their bodies.

Sources confirmed that the DNA of the suspect’s mother, identified as the parent of Dr Umar Un Nabi, who allegedly drove the car that exploded, has been collected by forensic teams and sent to the AIIMS forensic lab for verification.

Investigations have revealed that Umar’s car was spotted on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway before it entered Delhi. Security agencies are reviewing CCTV footage to identify any vehicles that may have accompanied it.

NIA expands probe

Top Delhi Police officers assisting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the investigation told reporters that security and intelligence agencies are now searching for at least two more active terror modules linked to the group suspected of executing the Red Fort blast.

These modules, which may have one or more operatives each, went into hiding soon after authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana arrested two individuals associated with the same alleged network.

During the arrests, officials recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosive substances and other incriminating materials believed to have been intended for a series of coordinated blasts across India.

“We have information about the absconding suspects, including the identities of a couple of them. But we cannot share further details at this stage, as operations and raids are ongoing,” one senior Delhi Police officer said.

Officials are uncertain whether the missing operatives are carrying explosives with them. “It cannot be said with certainty that the absconding members are still using the cars they fled in or whether they’ve abandoned them. Their arrest is crucial to uncover the full network and identify the masterminds,” another officer said.

Raids across states

Multiple agencies - including the NIA, Delhi Police Special Cell, and state anti-terror units - are conducting raids across Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The suspects are believed to be linked to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and an alleged doctor from Pulwama who had been planning attacks for nearly a year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally transferred the investigation to the NIA on Tuesday, citing a possible terror angle. The agency has since registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and set up a “dedicated and comprehensive” team led by senior officers to conduct the probe.

The Red Fort car blast

The explosion took place at 6:55 pm on Monday near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila metro station. The blast ripped through a cluster of vehicles, setting several cars and two-wheelers ablaze. Visuals from the scene showed mangled metal, shattered glass, and burnt remains of autos and e-rickshaws.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 7:29 pm, while the first victims were rushed to LNJP Hospital around 7 pm. Police initially registered an FIR against unknown persons under anti-terror provisions before handing the case to the NIA.