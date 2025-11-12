Delhi Blast Live Updates: Suspect acted ‘in haste’, bomb was premature, reveal cops

Besides, security personnel continue to be deployed at the site near Red Fort where a Hyundai i20 car exploded on Monday evening. Meanwhile, meetings were held between the Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces to review the security situation in the city in the wake of the blast.

An officer told HT that the man who was driving the car before the deadly explosion was a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar un-Nabi. Police earlier discovered a link between the Red Fort blast and the terror module that was busted in Faridabad a day before, and is further probing what may have caused the explosion.

Latest updates on Delhi Red Fort Blast:

Security checks at Delhi borders: Security checks are being carried out at interstate borders of Delhi, including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur, and senior officials are personally monitoring the inspection.

Random vehicle inspections: Not just at the border, checks are also being carried out randomly at markets, metro stations, railway terminals and bus stands to keep a check on suspicious movements.

Sniffer dogs at sensitive spots: Besides, sniffer dogs, metal detectors and anti-sabotage teams are pressed into service at sensitive locations and people have been asked to stay vigilant.

Cause behind the blast: Investigators are yet to uncover what exactly led to the explosion in Delhi that left 10 people dead. It was earlier reported that cops were trying to determine whether the explosion originated from a “cylinder-type device” inside the car.

Cops say bomb was premature: Amid the ongoing probe an officer told HT that the bomb used in the explosion was “premature” and hence the impact was limited. The suspect allegedly feared that cops would narrow down on him after his associates were arrested in the Faridabad raids.