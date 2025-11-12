Delhi Blast Live Updates: Suspect acted ‘in haste’, bomb was premature, reveal cops
Delhi Red Fort blast Live: As the probe into the deadly explosion deepens, New Delhi remains on high alert. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at all the entry and exit points of the capital, and massive checking drives are being carried out in the city.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: The national capital remains on high alert two days after a powerful explosion near Red Fort killed 10 people, and injured several others. Security checks at Delhi borders and massive checking drives of vehicles on key points across the city are some of the measures being undertaken....Read More
Besides, security personnel continue to be deployed at the site near Red Fort where a Hyundai i20 car exploded on Monday evening. Meanwhile, meetings were held between the Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces to review the security situation in the city in the wake of the blast.
An officer told HT that the man who was driving the car before the deadly explosion was a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar un-Nabi. Police earlier discovered a link between the Red Fort blast and the terror module that was busted in Faridabad a day before, and is further probing what may have caused the explosion.
Latest updates on Delhi Red Fort Blast:
Security checks at Delhi borders: Security checks are being carried out at interstate borders of Delhi, including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur, and senior officials are personally monitoring the inspection.
Random vehicle inspections: Not just at the border, checks are also being carried out randomly at markets, metro stations, railway terminals and bus stands to keep a check on suspicious movements.
Sniffer dogs at sensitive spots: Besides, sniffer dogs, metal detectors and anti-sabotage teams are pressed into service at sensitive locations and people have been asked to stay vigilant.
Cause behind the blast: Investigators are yet to uncover what exactly led to the explosion in Delhi that left 10 people dead. It was earlier reported that cops were trying to determine whether the explosion originated from a “cylinder-type device” inside the car.
Cops say bomb was premature: Amid the ongoing probe an officer told HT that the bomb used in the explosion was “premature” and hence the impact was limited. The suspect allegedly feared that cops would narrow down on him after his associates were arrested in the Faridabad raids.
As the probe into the Red Fort blast deepens, officials familier with the case have told HT that the bomb used was “premature” and hence, the impact was limited. “The explosion was caused by panic and desperation due to raids carried out by the security agencies to nab them. The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact,” an official said.
The suspect driving the Hyundai i20 car was Umar un-Nabi, who allegedly had ties to the terror module busted in Faridabad prior to the blast. He acted in “panic and desperation” because his associates had been arrested in the major crackdown, police said.
After the massive raids on the terror module linked to the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the suspect in the Red Fort case, identified as Umar un-Nabi, “panicked”, officials told HT.
Nabi acted “hastily” after several of his associates were arrested in the big crackdown prior to the Red Fort blast. “Raids by security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, recovery of significant quantities of explosives, are believed to have led the suspect to act hastily under mounting pressure,” said an officer, who asked not to be identified.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Over 40 samples collected from site of Delhi blast, 2 cartridges among them
Over 40 samples were collected from the site of the powerful blast near Red Fort. Two cartridges, including a live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives were among the FSL team's findings at the blast site, reported news agency PTI.
While there is no official confirmation on what led to the blast near Red Fort, a report by news agency PTI claims that it may have been caused due to “accidental detonation” of an explosive inside the car. According to the report, initial probe suggests that the device was hastily assembled.
The driver of the Hyundai i20 car involved in the blast was identified as Umar un-Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor.
Reacting to the deadly blast near Red Fort, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called it “a total intelligence failure” and urged the government to take the issue seriously. The NDA government must take this seriously. This happened in Delhi, then it might as well take place in some other state...," he told news agency ANI.
Nearly 40 hours since the blast in Delhi killed 10 people and injured several others, security forces remain deployed at the site. The Delhi Police is also on high alert and random security checks are being carried out across the city to keep a check on any suspicious activity.