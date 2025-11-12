Who is Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie? Red Fort blast accused

To his classmates and professors at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital in Dhauj, Faridabad, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie was a quiet, soft-spoken resident doctor, known more for his diligence in clinical rotations than for signs of radicalisation. Yet the 35-year-old from Koil village in Pulwama is now a central figure in the multi-agency investigation into the Red Fort blast. Investigators found detonators, timers, and ammonium nitrate in Faridabad rooms rented under Muzammil’s name, with minimal documentation. (HT Photo)

Muzammil was arrested on October 30, more than 10 days before the explosion, after the interrogation of his associate, Dr Adeel Rather, revealed his role in a network of radicalised medical professionals. Investigators accuse him of stockpiling over 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials in two rented rooms in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga villages on the outskirts of Faridabad.

Both spaces, taken on modest monthly rents of ₹1,200 and ₹1,400 with little documentation, allegedly served as a “terror logistics base” where detonators, timers, batteries, and metal fragments were stored and assembled, according to investigators.

Faridabad Police said Muzammil used his low profile as a medical student to operate unnoticed while coordinating with Dr Adil and another doctor Dr Umar Un Nabi, both from Kashmir. Nabi is believed to be the man driving the car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday.

Investigators said they believe Muzammil was responsible for the storage and transport of explosives across the National Capital Region and that he handled much of the module’s technical and logistical planning.

“The rooms were clearly meant for storage and assembly… He had built a system that could support a large-scale operation,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), Faridabad.

Haryana Police officials said they also discovered that Muzammil regularly travelled within NCR in a Swift car that was registered to Lucknow-based doctor Shaheen Shahid. He allegedly used it to commute between his college, the rented rooms, and Delhi, and forensic teams suspect the vehicle was used to ferry explosives and other materials. His encrypted communications and financial transactions are being scanned for potential links to foreign handlers.

Back in Pulwama, his family said on Tuesday that they were stunned by the allegations. His brother, Azad Shakil, said Muzammil had come home in June when their father underwent surgery. “We have nothing to do with terrorism. For 50 years there’s never been a single case against us. Our family was even targeted by stone-pelters for supporting India,” he said. “He (Muzammil) was respected here as a doctor. You can ask anyone.”

Muzammil’s mother, Naseema, said her son left home about four years ago to work in Delhi. “We learned of his arrest from others and tried to meet him, but the police didn’t allow it,” she said. The family said he was expected home for his sister’s wedding on November 10 – the day of the Red Fort blast -- that was cancelled soon after his arrest.