Is Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir govt’s go-to man, the final choice for police chief?

Dilbag Singh, who was given additional charge of heading the Jammu and Kashmir police force after the removal of SP Vaid, seems to be the state government’s go-to man.

After the sensational escape of Pakistani militant Naveed Jatt from a hospital, Singh was hurriedly posted as director general of prisons to plug holes and prevent a repeat.

In a daring escape in February this year, Multan resident Jatt was freed by militants from a hospital in Srinagar dealing a blow to the state police. Singh was immediately called in and played a pivotal role in supervising the security in and around the prisons in the state.

Singh’s new posting, however, may not be a permanent one. Officials in the administration say his posting is a stop-gap arrangement.

Former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah raised questions over changing the DGP in J&K at this juncture. “Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG won’t know if he’s going to stay & others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is good for.’’

He further tweeted. “There was no hurry to replace @spvaid. He should have been changed only when a permanent arrangement had been worked out. @JmuKmrPolice has enough problems without having to deal with confusion of leadership.’’

On Thursday night, after lot of speculations, J&K government unceremoniously removed SP Vaid as DGP and posted him as the transport commissioner.

Singh who is a 1987 batch IPS officer from Punjab has served in almost all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the senior superintendent of Police, Baramulla, in late 1990’s when militancy was at its peak in north Kashmir.

He has also served as deputy inspector general of police DIG) north Kashmir.

As IGP Jammu and as IG Crime, he handled many high profile cases.

Singh was also the first investigating officer of the 1991 alleged mass rapes case in Kunan Poshpora, Kupwara.

