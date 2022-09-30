Is Hindu hatred pre-requisite to contest on Cong prez poll: BJP's fresh salvo

The BJP on Friday fired a fresh salvo at the Congress presidential election as spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned whether Hindu hatred is a pre-requisite to contest in the presidential election. Citing examples of Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge, the BJP leader said that all three have been mired in rows over Hindus.

After Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the presidential race, it is being speculated that Mallikarjun Kharge can be the third candidate in the contest, while Manish Tewari's name is also doing the round. So far, the confirmed candidates are former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The names of the other candidates, if any, will be known today as Friday is the last day for submitting the nomination form for the election.

Ashok Gehlot was one of the frontrunners but he bowed out of the contest as questions arose over Rajasthan leadership. The loyalists of Ashok Gehlot put up a rebellion in an alleged attempt to pressurise the high command to keep Gehlot in the CM's post, even if he contests the election. Following this mayhem, Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not be contesting in the election and will leave the decision of Rajasthan leadership -- whether he will continue as the chief minister -- to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Drawing a common thread among Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge, Shehzad Poonawalla said Digvijaya Singh had invented the 'Hindu terror' theory, while Shashi Tharoor created a 'Hindu Pakistan' jibe; Mallikarjun Kharge made a statement in Parliament that the BJP wanted people to be divided 'in the name of Sanatan Dharma'.

On the question of Mallikarjun Kharge, the BJP leader asked whether Kharge too will face a similar situation like that of Gehlot as Kharge holds the position of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

